Pollution management corporation on the anvil

The State government is going to establish Andhra Pradesh Pollution Management Corporation (APPMC) that will streamline the management of hazardous waste and ensure its disposal as per the rules and regulations in force. It will also fill up the gap between the waste generator and disposal facility.

Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad conducted a stakeholder meeting in the city on Tuesday aimed at collecting views, suggestions and remarks on the creation of the APPMC for regulation and management of hazardous substances.

Mr. Neerabh said that APPMC is an outcome of the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The wastes generated in the industries is taken through recycling, re-utilisation, pre-procession, co-processing, incineration and disposal in landfill but it is not being done in an organised manner. The APPMC will handle whatever comes out of an industry,” he said.

The representatives from CII, FAPCII, cement manufacturers, pharma units and other industries, pre-processors of hazardous waste, recyclers, transporters and generators.

Deliberations were made on various issues including online service, the formation of Advisory Committee and others.

APPCB chairman B.S.S. Prasad said that the State government has extended an arm in the management of waste so that the industry can focus on the production. He said countries like Japan have a model wherein the industrial waste and other wastes are collected and treated by the government entity for a price.

Administrative Staff College of India Director Srinivas Chary said the APPMC is an interesting initiative that facilitates an ecosystem for proper waste management.