Pollution Board urges industries to adopt waste management techniques in Srikakulam

Published - September 29, 2024 07:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Environmental Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Board, Karuna Sri, asked industries of Srikakulam district to adopt waste management techniques to prevent water and air pollution in their vicinity.

Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited (NACL Industries) on Sunday organised a two-day awareness programme on environmental friendly policies under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign in its factory located at Arinam Akkivalasa of Etcherla constituency of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Karuna said that proper treatment of waste water is essential to prevent discharge of pollutants into the land. NACL vice-president K. Seshagiri Rao said that the organisation has been prioritising the protection of the environment.

Rotary Club former president Mantri Venkata Swamy urged factories to plant more saplings to prevent air pollution in the industrial zone.

