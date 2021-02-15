Polls to urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh to be held on March 10

Elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh would be held on March 10, the State Election Commission announced on Feb. 15, eleven months after it suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a notification issued by the SEC, the counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken up on March 14.
The announcement came amid the ongoing four-phase elections for panchayats in the State of which two had been completed. The remaining phases would be held on February 17 and 21.
After nominations were filed and scrutiny was completed, the commission had on March 15, 2020 suspended the election process for the ULBs for six weeks in view of COVID-19 and later extended it until further orders.
The latest notification said the SEC decided to resume the election process from the stage where it was stopped.
Accordingly, it issued notifications on Feb. 15 to continue the election process from the stage of withdrawal of candidature and hold the polls on March 10.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath