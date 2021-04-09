Polls to MPTCs, ZPTC by and large peaceful

09 April 2021 01:11 IST

Severe heat and confusion over polls result in drop in poll percentage

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) conducted elections to the Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC, ZPTC) in the State on Thursday.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and continued till 5 p.m., except in Agency areas where the polling concluded by 2 p.m. The polling was by and large peaceful except for minor incidents.

One person was injured in a clash between the supporters of the YSRCP and the Jana Sena Party at Pedapatnam Lanka under Nagaram police station limits in East Godavari district.

Confusion over the conducting of elections till the last minute and scorching sun led to a drop in voting percentage in some districts. For the first time, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) boycotted the parishad elections. The impact of TDP’s boycott could be seen at some places in the State.

Following a gaffe, the authorities conducted a repoll for 11 votes after the voters found mismatch of the details of the candidates printed on the ballot papers at Saakuru Gunnepalli polling station in Amalapuram mandal in East Godavari district. The local body elections were held without any fanfare in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Elections were held for 419 MPTCs and 33 ZPTCs in Chittor district. When the notification was issued in March last year, YSRCP candidates in 30 ZPTCs and 433 MPTCs were elected unanimously.

Of the 660 ZPTCs in the State, elections were held for 515 seats with 2,058 candidates in the fray. Elections were not held for eight seats for various reasons, and elections to 11 seats were postponed as candidates of different political parties died since March 2020 when the election notification was originally issued.

With regard to the MPTCs, elections were held for 7,220 seats and 18,782 candidates were in the fray. While there are 10,047 MPTC seats in the State, elections were not held for 375 seats for various reasons and 2,371 seats were unanimously elected. Elections were not held for 81 seats as candidates of different political parties in the fray died since March 2020.

The elections were held after a Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down an earlier order by a single-judge Bench staying the poll process.