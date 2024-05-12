Polling to be monitored live through webcasting in Nellore

The entire election process will be monitored in real-time from the Command Control Centre established by the district machinery at the Nellore Municipal Corporation office.

Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) M. Hari Narayanan monitored the arrangements at various polling stations through webcasting on Sunday, when he alerted various teams to address the complaints and grievances received through the c-Vigil app and 1950 call centre.

Flying squads and statistical survey teams were ordered to constantly monitor the complaints, while media certification teams were also told to crack the whip on anyone still campaigning on social media and electronic media platforms.

Indelible ink

Mr. Narayanan brushed aside the post making rounds on social media that attempts are being made to apply ‘indelible ink’ to the fingers of voters to make them ineligible for voting.

Clarifying that the indelible ink is manufactured only in the government sector and made available only to the Election Commission of India (ECI), he asked the public not to give credence to fake posts being circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Arif Hafeez visited the material distribution centres at Atmakur, Udayagiri, Kavali and Kandukur constituencies and announced that CRPF teams had been deployed in all the polling stations marked as critical.

