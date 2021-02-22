Polling percentage comes down below 80% in Kurnool district

Poll officials counting votes at Manesamudram in Hindupur mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday evening.

ANANTAPUR / KURNOOL

22 February 2021 01:01 IST

Anantapur district records a turnout of 84.49%

The polling percentage in Adoni Revenue Division of Kurnool district dipped below 80 in the fourth phase of panchayat election, while Penukonda Division in Anantapur district recorded 84.49%.

The polls remained peaceful in both the districts with no incidents of violence being reported on Sunday. The counting process began immediately after the voters exercised their franchise.

The overall poll percentage in all the four phases put together in Anantapur district was put at 82.64%, while the turnout was 80.83% in Kurnool district.

The polling remained brisk in the morning with 49% of the votes were polled by 10.30 a.m. in Adoni Division. It slowed down in the afternoon. The arrangements made by the district administration was appreciated as the differently-abled and elderly voters were carried in wheelchairs or by physically lifting them wherever ramps were not available.

No untoward incident

Some effective steps taken by Superintendents of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu and Fakkeerappa Kaginelli in their respective districts ensured that there were no untoward incidents . District Collectors Gandham Chandrudu and G. Veerapandian supervised the polling process from the control rooms.

Anantapur SP Yesu Babu went around polling stations in Penukonda division and kept in touch with the other officers in the 13 mandals of the district. The Kurnool SP visited the polling stations in Kappatrala following instructions from the Director-General of Police. Elections were held in 14 mandals of Adoni Division in Kurnool district. “The high voter turnout in the early hours was an indication of a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections.

The honorarium and daily allowances were transferred directly to the bank accounts of the polling officials by the end of the polling hours,” said Mr. Gandham Chandrudu.