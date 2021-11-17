Polling peaceful in Kurnool, Anantapur

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

The polling for a few MPTC and a couple of ZPTC seats in Kurnool and Anantapur districts went off peacefully on Tuesday, with police personnel helping the elderly and the infirm to reach the polling booths by supporting them in the last mile, where others are not allowed as per Election Commission rules.

In the Kurnool district, 64.34% of voters exercised their franchise in the polling for seven MPTC seats and the lone Nandyal ZPTC seat. In all 41,018 persons cast their vote. District Collector P. Koteswar Rao said that everything was in place for the counting on November 18. In Adoni Mandal at Danapuram, Sub-Inspector Vijayalakshmi helped elderly women reach the polling booth from the road by carrying a couple of them in her hands.

In the Anantapur district, for the Chilamattur ZPTC and 17 MPTC seats polling was conducted, and 64.67% of voters cast their votes for the ZPTC, while 69.86% voters exercised their franchise in the election for the MPTC seats. District Collector Nagalaskhmi Selvarajan reviewed the arrangements for the counting of votes on Thursday.