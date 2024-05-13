Polling largely incident-free in Kadapa district

The polling process remained largely incident-free in Kadapa district on Monday. Much against the expectation of violent incidents, as witnessed even in 2019 general elections, people participated in the voting process conducted in a free and fair manner and exercised their franchise.

Right from the start, the district started recording impressive voting percentages, which crossed the half-way mark by noon. The entire district — Kadapa Lok Sabha segment registered a huge polling percentage of 60.57 by 3 p.m., which jumped to 72.85% by 5 p.m..

By 5 pm, the polling percentage registered by the various assembly segments were as follows — Badvel (73.25%), Kadapa (60.12%), Pulivendula (75.8%), Kamalapuram (75.16%), Jammalamadugu (78.55%), Proddatur (72.26%) and Mydukur (78.19%).

Siblings vote

Among the prominent voters, Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote in Bhakarapuram polling station in Pulivendula along with his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy.

His sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy exercised her franchise along with her husband M. Anil Kumar at Idupulapaya polling station in Vempalle mandal of the same constituency. She earlier prayed at the ‘YSR Samadhi’ and sought blessings. Later, Ms. Sharmila called on Y.S. Soubhagyamma, wife of slain MP, late Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

TDP agents thrashed

Miscreants, allegedly belonging to YSRCP, thrashed TDP agents at Chinna Gulavalur polling station in Chapadu mandal, falling under Mydukur Assembly constituency of Kadapa district on Monday. The unfortunate incident saw several politicians demanding action on the culprits.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal immediately rushed to the village and warned the perpetrators of dire consequences. He announced that a case has been booked against Mydukur MLA S. Raghurami Reddy and his followers under Cr. No. 67/2024 u/s 147,148, 324, 307 r/w 149 IPC and Sec. 3(1)(r)(s), 3(2)(v) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 2015. He later visited sensitive booths in Moolabata Street in Mydukur mandal.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Kurnool Range) Vijaya Rao inspected a few sensitive stations in Jammalamadugu constituency and assured action on the Mydukur incident.