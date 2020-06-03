Polling for four RS seats in State on June 19

The Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh has stated that polling and counting of votes in respect of the biennial elections to four seats of the Council of States, Rajya Sabha, will be conducted on June 19. Polling will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Counting of votes will be taken up at 5 p.m.

Referring to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the CEO said that the ECI reviewed the matter in detail considering all factors including the guidelines, dated May 30, issued by the Union Home Secretary. The ECI decided that the date of polling and counting of votes should be completed before June 22.

The ECI earlier announced that the poll would be conducted on March 26 but later postponed in view of the COVID-19.

The ruling YSRCP has fielded Deputy CM P. Subhash Chandra Bose and Marketing Minister M. Venkataramana, businessman Ayodhya Rami Reddy and industrialist Parimal Nathwani as its nominees. The TDP has nominated senior leader Varla Ramaiah. The ruling party is almost certain to win all the seats. Elections have been necessitated as the term of MA Khan (Congress), T. Subbarami Reddy (Congress), K. Keshava Rao (TRS), and Thota Sita Ramalakshmi (TDP ) was over.