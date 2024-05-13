ADVERTISEMENT

Polling concludes peacefully with 80% voter turnout in fisherfolk’s Hope Island

Updated - May 13, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HOPE ISLAND

Women voters outnumber men on the island as 140 women exercise their franchise, out of the total of 252 voters

T. Appala Naidu

Officials landing on Hope Island, off the Kakinada coast, to conduct polling in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday.

 

It was smooth sailing for polling officials and security personnel who successfully completed the election process on Hope Island by 6 p.m. on May 13 (Monday).

The island, located in Tallarevu mandal of the Mummudivaram Assembly constituency in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, only ten kilometres off the Kakinada coast, has a total of 315 voters — all of whom depend on fishing in the Kakinada Bay for their livelihood.

More women voters

Hope Island Assistant Returning Officer M. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that “a total of 80%, i.e., 252 voters exercised their franchise on the island. Women voters outnumbered the men with as many as 140 women casting their votes.”

“Our personnel, who landed on the island a day ahead of polling, returned safely with all the EVMs without any untoward incidents. It was a peaceful polling process on the island and all the EVMs have been handed over to the counting section,” added Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

