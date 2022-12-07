Polling booth-level committees to further strengthen YSRCP base in Andhra Pradesh

December 07, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) seems to be making calculated moves in consolidating its base in the State and working with a single-point agenda of winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections.

In what appeared to be a roadmap for the party leaders towards achieving its objective, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while addressing the ‘Jayaho BC’ conclave here on Wednesday, called for constitution of booth-level committees that will work for the party’s success at the grassroots.

“Ensure that at least one woman activist covers 50 houses at the village and ward levels. The ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ campaign has so far been led by the MLAs or Assembly constituency in-charges. From now on, the campaign will be taken forward by also involving the polling booth-level committee members,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested to the party leaders to visit each and every house in the State and explain people what the government had done so far for their welfare and what it planned to do further, and then request them to vote for the YSRCP in the 2024 elections.

“The 2024 elections should be the last fought by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he told the party cadres.