Polling booth details available online

VIJAYAWADA

07 March 2021 23:48 IST

Eighty-five percent of the voter slips have been distributed to the electors in the city, according to civic officials.

In a release, it was stated there are 7,81,886 voters in the city under 788 polling stations and slips have been given to 85% of them. Those who are yet to receive them can obtain copies from various government websites.

Officials said that voters can visit vmc.ap.gov.in, cmda.ap.gov.in or sec.ap.gov.in websites and click the ‘Know Your Polling Station’ link and get polling booth details by entering voter ID or names.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, voters can dial 0866-2422400, 0866-2422515 or send Whatsapp message to 81819 60909 for details, which will also be available at Ward Secretariats. Voters can produce the voter card, driving licence or any of the 18 other photo identity cards along with the voter slip to cast their ballot on the polling day.