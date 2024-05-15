GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poll violence in Chandragiri: TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani blames YSRCP MLA, appeals to supporters to exercise restraint

Security has been tightened on the SPMVV campus where sealed EVMs have been stored in the strongroom

Published - May 15, 2024 11:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP Chandragiri candidate Pulivarthi Nani’s wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy narrating about the attack on the vehicle of her husband on the SPMVV campus as injured gunman Dharani looks on, in Tirupati.

TDP Chandragiri candidate Pulivarthi Nani’s wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy narrating about the attack on the vehicle of her husband on the SPMVV campus as injured gunman Dharani looks on, in Tirupati. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandragiri Assembly constituency candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani), who sustained an injury on his chest in an attack on his car on May 14 (Tuesday), has announced that he is recovering well.

He appealed to his supporters and the party cadre to observe restraint.

Mr. Nani got discharged from SVIMS hospital after treatment for the injury he sustained when a stone hurled at his car hit him on his chest. Former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy, Chittoor MP candidate D. Prasada Rao, MLA candidate K. Muralimohan (Puthalapattu) met Mr. Nani at the hospital.

The TDP leaders also met gunman Dharani who was injured in the incident. The gunman, despite sustaining bleeding injuries, fired into the air to drive away the attackers and brought the situation under control.

Addressing the media and his followers, Mr. Nani and his wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy narrated the traumatic incident that unfolded during their visit to the SPMVV campus to inspect the strongroom where the EVMs were stored.

Mr. Nani blamed YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for the attack.

“It was Mr. Chevireddy’s conspiracy to eliminate me in the attack and go for a by-election,” alleged Mr. Nani, adding that he would not have survived the attack had it not been the courage shown by his gunmen and private security personnel.

Meanwhile, the SPMVV campus wore a deserted look. Tight security arrangements have been made on the campus where road medians, signboards and traffic islands had been damaged.

After the unexpected attack on the engineering college building that houses the strongroom, the vicinity of the building has been thoroughly fortified. However, the absence of police personnel at the main entrance was said to be a reason for Tuesday’s attack.

According to sources, the attackers beat up the security personnel of the university at the main entrance and gained entry into the campus before rounding up Mr. Nani’s car. The situation came under control only after policemen reached the spot after nearly 20 minutes.

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Tirupati

