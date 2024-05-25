ADVERTISEMENT

Poll violence: Chevireddy denies role in attack on TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani’s car in Tirupati

Published - May 25, 2024 08:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Regretting the role of some of his party workers in the incident at SPMVV, the Chandragiri MLA says it was a reaction to the attack on the car of his son and YSRCP candidate Mohith Reddy the previous day

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday. His son and YSRCP MLA candidate Ch. Mohith Reddy is seen. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has denied having played any role in the attack on TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani’s car on the day after elections at SPMVV campus.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, however, regretted the attack by some of his party workers on the car in which the TDP candidate was travelling to inspect the strongroom.

Recalling the Kuchuvaripalle incident on the election day in which the car belonging to his son and YSRCP MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy was torched in full public view, he said the SPMVV campus incident the following day was only a retaliatory attack.

“The SPMVV campus attack on Mr. Nani’s car was a reaction to the torching of Mr. Mohith’s car. It was meant to be a car-for-a-car revenge story, but the TDP workers blew it out of proportion and projected as if I provoked and perpetrated violent attacks on Mr. Nani. Though I condemn the attack on Mr. Nani, it was not started by us,” he clarified.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy also stated that he never believed in violence, and recalled that he had never instigated violence anywhere in his constituency during the last five years.

“I was holding a responsible position and people also know my closeness to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. In spite of wielding power, I never harmed a single TDP sympathiser because I don’t believe in the ideology of violence,” he said.

‘A drama’

The YSRCP MLA also wondered how could Mr. Nani be administered oxygen and seek super-specialty treatment at SVIMS after sustaining injury on his leg, terming it a “drama.”

He also exhibited a presentation on the injuries sustained by his party workers during the clashes witnessed on the election day and the day after.

