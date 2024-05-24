Poll violence: arrests continue in Palnadu district  

The Palnadu district police have been continuing their search for those who indulged in violence, irrespective of their party affiliations, both on the day of polling on May 13 and in its aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Palnadu district had in fact witnessed the highest number violent incidents during and after the elections to the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government under instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) was inquiring into 33 cases spread over the three districts of Palndau, Anantapur and Tirupati. Of them, 22 instances of violence were reported from Palnadu district alone — Narasaraopeta (10), Macherla (8) and Gurazala (4). Of the 1,370 accused found to be involved in all the 33 cases, 581 were in Palnadu alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT is also said to be investigating into the alleged act of vandalism of YSRCP incumbent MLA and contestant from Macherla Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy at a polling station in the constituency, wherein he allegedly destroyed the EVM and VVPAT machines while polling was in progress.

Later, the accused MLA had allegedly left for Hyderabad while being under house arrest. With the ECI directing that he be arrested in the EVM damage case, the police had to launch a search operation to trace him, two days after which Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy approached the State High Court on May 23 seeking interim protect from arrest, which was granted to him till June 5.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said they had arrested 13 accused persons, whose role was being probed by the SIT. They apart, 63 more persons were arrested in connection with various crimes committed before and after the polling day in the district, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventive measures

As part of preventive measures, she said that 74 persons were bound over — Narasaraopeta (1), Sattenapalli (46) and Gurazala (27). Rowdy-sheets were opened against five persons in Narasaraopeta. Notices were issued to five bound over persons for violating the norms, and they would be produced in court, she said.

“We will monitor the movement of all these persons till the end of the general elections procedure,” she said.

The ECI would declare the results of the general elections on June 4 and the Model Code of Conduct would end on June 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.