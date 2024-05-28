GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Poll violence: Andhra Pradesh High Court grants anticipatory bail to YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy  

The Macherla MLA has been granted interim protection from any coercive action including arrest until June 6, subject to a set of ten conditions

Published - May 28, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy is facing several charges including attacking a polling agent and a police officer, threatening a woman and damaging an EVM at a polling station.

YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy is facing several charges including attacking a polling agent and a police officer, threatening a woman and damaging an EVM at a polling station. | Photo Credit: File photo

Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 28 (Tuesday) conceded YSRCP Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the cases registered against him for allegedly committing poll-related offences during the polling in his constituency on May 13.

The Judge granted him interim protection from any coercive action including arrest until June 6, subject to a set of ten conditions.

The main conditions are that the police must keep complete surveillance on the movements of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy during the period of protection, he should stay in the headquarters of his Parliamentary constituency (Narsaraopet), not create any law and order problem in the Palnadu district and take the responsibility of his supporters to ensure that no untoward incident happens, he should mark his presence at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) every day, furnish details of his place of stay at Narasaraopet and his active mobile number in working condition to the SP and deposit his passport with the magistrate / additional junior civil judge concerned so as not to leave the country.

Besides, the Judge directed the SP to providing adequate protection to the victims. 

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy has been permitted to appear before the Returning Officer of Macherla constituency on June 4, the day of counting of votes. He is supposed to report at the office of SP on the remaining days. 

The present cases against the YSRCP MLA pertain to the attack on a polling agent, a police officer and threatening a woman after damaging an EVM, the video footage of which became public a few days later. A slew of charges including attempt to murder were framed against him under the IPC and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.