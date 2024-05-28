Poll violence: Andhra Pradesh High Court grants anticipatory bail to YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy  

Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 28 (Tuesday) conceded YSRCP Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the cases registered against him for allegedly committing poll-related offences during the polling in his constituency on May 13.

The Judge granted him interim protection from any coercive action including arrest until June 6, subject to a set of ten conditions.

The main conditions are that the police must keep complete surveillance on the movements of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy during the period of protection, he should stay in the headquarters of his Parliamentary constituency (Narsaraopet), not create any law and order problem in the Palnadu district and take the responsibility of his supporters to ensure that no untoward incident happens, he should mark his presence at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) every day, furnish details of his place of stay at Narasaraopet and his active mobile number in working condition to the SP and deposit his passport with the magistrate / additional junior civil judge concerned so as not to leave the country.

Besides, the Judge directed the SP to providing adequate protection to the victims.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy has been permitted to appear before the Returning Officer of Macherla constituency on June 4, the day of counting of votes. He is supposed to report at the office of SP on the remaining days.

The present cases against the YSRCP MLA pertain to the attack on a polling agent, a police officer and threatening a woman after damaging an EVM, the video footage of which became public a few days later. A slew of charges including attempt to murder were framed against him under the IPC and the Representation of People Act, 1951.