Poll violence: Absconded YSRCP Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy meets Palnadu SP

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who has been granted a conditional anticipatory bail till June 6 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in poll violence case, met Palnadu Superintendent of Police Malika Garg at the police headquarters at Narasaraopet on Tuesday (May 28) late night.

Sources in the Police Department and the supporters of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told The Hindu on Wednesday (May 29) that he went to the SP’s office as part of the order of the High Court. He has been mandated to personally appear at the SP’s office every day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. He has also been instructed to stay in Narasaraopet until the poll results are announced.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, who remained absconded after he was named accused in poll violence cases, appeared for the first time on May 28.

Four criminal cases have been registered against Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy for his alleged role in poll-related violence. He is facing the charges of damaging an EVM at a polling station in Macherla Assembly constituency from where he contested the elections on May 13, attacking a police officer, abusing a woman and attacking a TDP poll Agent.

After getting the interim bail from the High Court, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy came to Narasaraopet.

Sources in the Police Department said that he discussed the status of the cases pending against him and the procedure related to counting of votes with the SP.

The SP instructed him to refrain from indulging in any crime and suggested him to ensure that his supporters or the YSRCP cadre did not resort to any clashes during the counting of voters scheduled for June 4 and after the declaration of poll results.

