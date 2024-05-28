Poll violence a well-designed plan of TDP, alleges Deputy Speaker Kolagatla

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy has described the poll-related violence as a “well-designed plan orchestrated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to frame the ruling YSRCP leaders”.

Addressing the media here on May 28 (Tuesday), he alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, scared of losing the poll battle, instigated his party cadres to resort to violence.

Claiming that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would retain power by winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the State, he said the TDP and its allies were staring at an impending defeat.

Asked about the basis of his claim of a clean sweep by the YSRCP, Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy said, “People of the State particularly women voted in favour of the YSRCP out of gratitude for the successful implementation of a slew of welfare schemes without an iota of corruption.”

“It is for this reason that Mr. Jagan Kohan Reddy sounded optimistic in his speeches during the electioneering, while Mr. Naidu was gripped with fear,” he said.

Brushing aside the allegations regarding tampering of EVMs as “meritless”, he said, “If the words of the TDP are to be believed that the YSRCP government will have an advantage during the elections, then why did Mr. Naidu lose the elections in 2019 when he was in power?”

Meanwhile, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, while addressing the media, termed the predictions made by political strategist Prashant Kishore as “meaningless”.

“Mr. Prashant Kishore is playing into the hands of the TDP. People will never believe the words of a person who has not only failed in running the political party he floated amid much fanfare but also failed to adjust himself in another major party,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the YSRCP would repeat its performance of the 2019 elections this time.