Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Poll results surprising, says Jagan, wonders why welfare schemes failed to translate into votes

The YSRCP respects people’s verdict and the party will bounce back with renewed vigour and continue to stand by the people, says the Chief Minister after the landslide victory of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance

Published - June 04, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Difficulties and challenges are not new to us and we will face them come what may, says YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Difficulties and challenges are not new to us and we will face them come what may, says YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Describing the landslide victory of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh as “unexpected and surprising”, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wondered why the welfare schemes implemented by his government failed to deliver.

“I don’t know what happened. However, we honour the people’s verdict,” said a visibly emotional Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a choked voice on June 4 evening. 

Addressing the media at his camp office at Tadepalli near here, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wondered why the love and affection shown by women, grandmothers, grandfathers, weavers, fishermen, tailors, barbers, washermen, and auto drivers did not translate into votes?

The YSRCP government had disbursed social security pension to more than 63 lakh beneficiaries. Around 54 lakh farmers benefited under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Around 53 lakh women were given money for sending their children to government schools under Amma Vodi scheme. The government distributed more than ₹2.70 lakh crore to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes including YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, etc., he pointed out. 

“The YSRCP government has always stood by the people in difficult times. Every volunteer and the employees of village and ward secretariats have been with the people. The YSRCP leaders have tried to address the people’s problems. The YSRCP has considered its manifesto as holy scriptures. Unlike other political parties which throw the manifestos into the dustbin after the elections. the YSRCP government has fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the manifesto. And the people know it well,” he said. 

In a veiled reference to the BJP, he said that there were big people and parties in the alliance. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on the win by the three-party alliance.

“They (NDA) tried hard to wipe out the YSRCP, but the party could retain 40% of the voter base. We will bounce back with renewed vigour and courage. The YSRCP will continue to stand by the people,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

Dropping hints that he would be targeted, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted, ”Being in the Opposition is not new for me or my party. Difficulties and challenges are not new to us. We will face them come what may,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada

