Poll results in four States a befitting reply to opposition parties, says Somu Veerraju
‘Negative campaigns against the BJP yielded no result’
BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president on Thursday stated that the election mandate in the four States of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand was a befitting reply to the opposition parties.
“The Assembly election results in four States can be seen as the outcome of the Narendra Modi-led government’s policies including tackling of COVID-19. The opposition parties must realise that their negative campaigns against the BJP yielded no result,” said Mr. Veerraju while celebrating the victory in Rajamahendravaram.
In Kakinada, BJP State media officer Y. Malakondayya said that the BJP defeated the Congress in four States “Similar results can be expected in Andhra Pradesh in future,” he said.
BJP East Godavari district president Chittineedi Srinivas, State OBC Morcha president K. Saikumar Yadav and other leaders took part in the celebrations.
