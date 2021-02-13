Andhra Pradesh

Poll panel call centre gets 196 complaints on first day

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday said the poll-related complaints received by the Call Centre (08662466877) were being monitored on a real-time basis and remedial action was being taken.

The centre, which started functioning on Thursday, received 347 complaints from the 13 districts so far, including 238 complaints on Thursday, and the respective district officials had been asked to initiate necessary measures, he said, adding that the Commission Secretary K. Kanna Babu and Additional DG N. Sanjay were personally supervising the smooth functioning of the centre.

