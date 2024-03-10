ADVERTISEMENT

Poll manifesto shortly: Jagan

March 10, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MEDARAMETLA (BAPATLA) 

Sambasiva Rao M.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy  | Photo Credit:

Expecting that the election notification would be out within four days starting from March 10, Chief Minister Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would release the YSR Congress Party’s election manifesto shortly.

Addressing the party cadre’s Siddham meeting here on Sunday, Mr. Jagan said that the Election Commission of India would release the election notification for both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in four days. He asked his cadres to be ready to fight for the elections in the next 45 days to re-elect the YSRCP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US