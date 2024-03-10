GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poll manifesto shortly: Jagan

March 10, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MEDARAMETLA (BAPATLA) 

Sambasiva Rao M.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy  | Photo Credit:

Expecting that the election notification would be out within four days starting from March 10, Chief Minister Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would release the YSR Congress Party’s election manifesto shortly.

Addressing the party cadre’s Siddham meeting here on Sunday, Mr. Jagan said that the Election Commission of India would release the election notification for both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in four days. He asked his cadres to be ready to fight for the elections in the next 45 days to re-elect the YSRCP.

