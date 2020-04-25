Poll deferment shrouded in secrecy, official tells HC

State Election Commission Secretary S. Ramsundar Reddy informed the High Court that the decision taken by N. Ramesh Kumar to stop the local body elections for six weeks or till the COVID-19 threat receded was solely on his volition and he did not consult any officials of the State government, including himself.

In an affidavit filed in the court on Friday, Mr. Ramsundar Reddy stated that the entire process of stoppage of elections by Mr. Ramesh Kumar, who ceased to be the State Election Commissioner following the promulgation of an ordinance that reduced the term of office of SEC from five to three years, was shrouded in secrecy and there was no written communication or information from any Central or State government health agency on the assessment of the threat posed by COVID-19.

Mr. Ramsundar Reddy further stated that the impugned ordinance, which facilitated the appointment of a retired judge of High Court as the SEC, would ensure that the majesty, independence and autonomy of the commission would be restored and refrained from touching upon other allegations, saying he was not concerned with them.