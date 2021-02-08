Poll code violation made SEC to intervene: Yanamala

TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has defended the decision of confining Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his residence till the completion of local body polls. He said that the violation of the code of conduct by the YSRCP leader forced the Sate Election Commissioner N . Ramesh Kumar to intervene.
Mr. Ramesh Kumar has directed Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang to confine the Minister to his house till February 21.
Mr. Ramakrishnudu, in a statement on Sunday, said the Supreme Court has affirmed that the SEC is empowered to take action against anyone, including Ministers, if they are found violating the election code of conduct.
“How can the Minister intimidate the officials who are working under the SEC? How can he ask them to ensure that elections are unanimous? It amounts to violation of the code of conduct,” said the TDP leader.
Describing the local body polls as an opportunity to ‘restore the Grama Swarajyam in the State’, he exhorted the voters to help defeat the candidates supported by the YSR Congress Party.
MGNREGS funds
“As per the Union Budget, the MGNREGS funds will be released directly to panchayats. The Finance Commission funds are being also given to villages. These funds need to be spent for development of panchayats. What happened to the funds released during the last 20 months?,” asked the former Finance Minister.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath