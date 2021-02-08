Poll code violation made SEC to intervene: Yanamala

How can a Minister ask the officials to ensure unanimous elections, questions the TDP leader

TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has defended the decision of confining Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his residence till the completion of local body polls. He said that the violation of the code of conduct by the YSRCP leader forced the Sate Election Commissioner N . Ramesh Kumar to intervene.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar has directed Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang to confine the Minister to his house till February 21.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu, in a statement on Sunday, said the Supreme Court has affirmed that the SEC is empowered to take action against anyone, including Ministers, if they are found violating the election code of conduct.

“How can the Minister intimidate the officials who are working under the SEC? How can he ask them to ensure that elections are unanimous? It amounts to violation of the code of conduct,” said the TDP leader.

Describing the local body polls as an opportunity to ‘restore the Grama Swarajyam in the State’, he exhorted the voters to help defeat the candidates supported by the YSR Congress Party.

MGNREGS funds

“As per the Union Budget, the MGNREGS funds will be released directly to panchayats. The Finance Commission funds are being also given to villages. These funds need to be spent for development of panchayats. What happened to the funds released during the last 20 months?,” asked the former Finance Minister.