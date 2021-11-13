Poll code puts brake on Amaravati farmers’ march

Farmers from Amaravati on Friday announced suspension of their court to temple long march for a day on Saturday as their route cuts through some poll-bound areas in Prakasam district on Saturday.

The Nayayasthanam to Devasthanam Mahapadayatra to Tirumala will be resumed on Sunday from Yerrajerla village up to M. Nidamanuru village, Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti JAC convener A. Siva Reddy said soon after halting at Yerajerla village after a hectic-walkathon on the arterial roads in Ongole on Friday covering a distance of 18 km on Friday night.

Different sections of people, including farmers and farm labourers emerged from farms en route avoiding main roads to extend support on the 12th day of the Mahapadayatra. Police erected barricades at different places to regulate the crowd.

After a tension-filled day on Thursday, which saw police wielding the lathis to maintain law and order, the Mahapadayatra was taken out in an orderly manner on Friday. Police, who had hitherto tried to dissuade large participation by local people, did not put any restrictions on Friday in the wake of the widespread condemnation of the lathi-charge.

“Save Amaravati” slogans rent the air as the farmers reached the NTR Bomma Centre in Ongole. Activists of the Telugu Desam Party were present in full strength to welcome the farmers. Activists of other opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India and CPI(M) fully backed the Mahapadayatra.

Meanwhile, the farmers were pleasantly surprised when a 65-year-old woman, Annapurnamma, removed the gold ring from her finger and gave it to them, moved by the sacrifices made by them for building a world-class capital in Amaravati during the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu regime.

All parties but for YSR Congress Party had declared support to the walkathon, the Amaravati JAC leaders added.