Poll campaign by ward volunteers punishable: SEC

VIJAYAWADA

06 March 2021 23:21 IST

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has said that electioneering involving ward volunteers for the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is prohibited and constitutes an electoral offence in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Mr. Kumar, in a press release, said complaints can be registered on 0866-2466877, the commission’s 24x7 call centre, and action will be taken immediately. Complaints can also be mailed to secy.apsec2@gmail.com or registered with District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners concerned. Besides, written complaints can be lodged with the election officers.

The District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners were instructed to take prompt action on receiving complaints and to create awareness among the general public against illegal electioneering practices involving ward volunteers.

Mr. Kumar further said ward volunteers should not solicit votes for a favoured contestant from beneficiary groups. This would constitute a punishable offence under election law, he said.