Poll authorities keep a close watch on violence-ridden Palnadu ahead of counting of votes

The election authorities in Andhra Pradesh are closely monitoring the law and order situation in Palnadu district, which hit the headlines for poll-related violence, ahead of the counting of votes slated for June 4.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State government is now probing 33 poll violence cases reported from three districts on the day of polling on May 13 and in its aftermath and 22 of them were reported from Palnadu alone. Of the 1,370 people who have been named accused in the 33 cases, 581 were from Palnadu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on May 28 (Tuesday) conducted a confidential meeting with the Palnadu district administration at Narasaraopet and reviewed the arrangements being made for the counting of votes.

They instructed the district administration to ensure zero law and order issues on the counting day and in the aftermath of the declaration poll results.

“The law and order must be maintained. The officials must ensure that no untoward incidents occur on the counting day and in its aftermath. We ( Mr. Meena and the DGP) are here to gather first-hand information about the issues from the officials concerned. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is closely watching what is happening in Palnadu,” said Mr. Meena.

The ECI took a serious view of the video clips that went viral on social media, showing YSRCP Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy purportedly damaging an EVM unit at a polling booth in his constituency during the polling day on May 13. The MLA is also facing charges of attacking a polling agent, a police officer and threatening a woman. Mr. Meena said Palnadu was identified as one of the most critical districts. Additional security forces were deployed ahead of the polls and 100% webcasting of the polling was done. Largely, we managed to control the situations on the polling day. Despite incidents of damaging EVMS, the situations were brought under control and polling continued, he said, adding that the district witnessed a huge turnout of voters and repolling was not required.

Referring to the poll violence cases, Mr. Meena said, “However, some incidents went to the notice of the ECI, resulting in appointment of new Collector and SP, who have been properly briefed about the situation. Now, the investigation is on progress and cases are in the courts. It is time we won the confidence of the ECI by ensuring smooth counting of voting.”

Guntur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sarvashresta Tripathi, Palnadu Collector Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao, Joint Collector A. Shyam Prasad and Superintendent of Police Malika Garg and other officials took part in the meeting.

Later, Mr. Meena reviewed the arrangements for the counting day in a meeting with Bapatla Collector P. Ranjit Basha and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

