Politicos, officials among COVID-19 patients in Srikakulam dist.

SRIKAKULAM

13 July 2020 23:14 IST

Many attend statue unveiling programme recently

Many public representatives and officials have contracted COVID-19 in Srikakulam district.

Palakonda MLA V. Kalavati tested positive a few days ago and a senior doctor Daneti Sridhar, who recently joined the YSR Congress Party, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

A few family members of Ms. Kalavati were also infected causing concern among her followers and loyalists. She recently participated in several official programmes along with Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas.

Many political leaders and officials attended the inauguration of a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Amadalavalasa on July 8. That day saw a massive gathering and violation of COVID-19 protocol like social distancing and wearing of masks.

The District Medical and Health Department conducted COVID-19 tests for all the prominent people and advised them to be cautious at least for a few weeks in spite of the initial negative reports. The doctors advised them to be in isolation and avoid all public meetings.

Consequently, Mr. Sitaram and Mr. Krishnadas reportedly directed all the officials and party functionaries not to organise any meetings for a couple of weeks.

Police on alert

Meanwhile, the district police have also been on a high alert with the identification of positive cases among two DSP-rank officials. A few cases were also reported in the Armed Reserve police battalion also.

Many doctors and medical staff of Srikakulam, Sompeta, Gara and other areas have also tested positive for COVID-19. However, all of them are said to be recovering.