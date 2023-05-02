Politicians should refrain from using abusive language: Venkaiah Naidu

May 02, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

Former Vice-President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu has said today’s politicians lack minimum ethics and use abusive language. He had given a call for the youth to join politics and bring change.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu presented Dr. Kodela Siva Prasad Rao Excellence Awards to Dr. Suchitra Ella, Dr. Krishna Ella, Dr. K. Bramhanandam (Film Actor) and Dr. Alla Gopala Krishna Gokale in recognition of their exemplary service to the society, here in Guntur on Tuesday.

Dr. Kodela Siva Prasad Rao Mitra Mandali instituted these awards on the 75th birth anniversary of the late Dr. Kodela, who served as the first Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of newly formed Andhra Pradesh between 2014-19.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that politicians should have discipline, dedication, determination and commitment. They should fight against all anti-social activities and corruption.

He said that those who have been using abusive language in politics must be defeated in the general elections.

The youth should come forward and take an active role in changing the present politics. Today’s politics and the behaviour of the politicians are in a very bad condition. The standards are deteriorating day by day. Public representatives should maintain decorum and dignity in State legislatures. Dr. Kodela upheld the decorum of the Assembly, he added.

He said that he retired from politics but not from public life. He said that he would participate in public meetings across the country and try to create awareness among the youth and encourage them to work towards the betterment of the society.