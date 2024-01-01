ADVERTISEMENT

Politicians make a beeline for temples on New Years day

January 01, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and TUDA Chairman Ch. Mohith Reddy praying at the famous Siddheswara Swamy temple in Talakona forest of Tirupati district on Monday, marking the New Year’s day.

Several politicians in Tirupati district made a beeline to various temples in the district on New Year’s day, on Monday.

Minister for Power Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy visited the famous Siddheswara Swamy temple located in the Talakona forest, under Chandragiri constituency. Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Ch. Mohith Reddy received them at the temple. The Ministers said that they prayed for the public of Andhra Pradesh and for global well-being.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy later visited the Ayyappa Swamy temple in Yerrathivaripalle in Sadum mandal of his Punganur constituency. Mr. Mohith Reddy released the posters for the ensuing Sankranti Utsavam of the Moolasthana Yellamma temple in Chandragiri, to be held on January 17.

After praying at Sri Venkateswara temple along with his family members, Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan said that he prayed at the shrine for the revival of Congress party in the State.

