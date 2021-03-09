Political tensions rise in Fort City

Political tensions rose in the city as the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition Telugu Desam Party engaged in a war of words on the last day of campaigning for the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation elections.
YSRCP’s Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy alleged that former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had hit a woman during campaigning in Phoolbagh area, referencing a video clip that was being circulated widely.
TDP leaders were quick to rubbish the allegations, stating that Mr. Ashok was in fact trying to help the woman by dousing a small fire that broke out when someone had lighted camphor.
Vizianagaram TDP general secretary I.V.P. Raju accused the YSRCP of resorting to ‘character assassination’ of Mr. Ashok, who had a clean image for the last four decades.
The woman in the video footage, identified as Hemalatha, reportedly clarified later that Mr. Ashok had not hit her and in fact tried to help her and others by dousing a small flame. “The video footage is clear evidence that Mr. Ashok has done nothing wrong,” said Mr. Raju while addressing a press conference at the TDP office.
Meanwhile, the BJP and Jana Sena Party also campaigned in 33 wards on Monday, the last day for campaigning. JSP-Vizianagaram general secretary Midatana Ravikumar exuded confidence that the candidates contesting on JSP-BJP tickets would win a majority of the divisions. He said that the people wanted to encourage new leadership in their respective divisions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath