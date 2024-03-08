Political rivals-turned-allies join hands, vow to strengthen TDP-JSP alliance in Anakapalli

March 08, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Former MP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Konathala Ramakrishna called on his long-time political rival-turned-ally and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao at his residence here on March 8 (Friday).

Having competed against each other for various parties in multiple elections in the last two decades, the senior leaders from Anakapalli vowed to work together to strength the TDP-JSP alliance in the region.

The four-time MLA, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao, who worked for the TDP for over three decades, had joined the YSRCP before the 2019 elections. He had returned to the TDP two months ago and vowed to ensure the defeat of the YRSCP in the coming elections.

The former Congress leader, Mr. Ramakrishna, who had joined the JSP recently, was announced as party candidate from Anakapalli Assembly constituency.

Both Mr. Ramakrishna and Mr. Veerabhadra Rao had vied with one another for the Anakapalli Assembly seat during the 1999, 2004 and 2009 elections. While Mr. Veerabhadra Rao (TDP) won in the 1999 elections, Mr. Ramakrishna (Congress) won in the 2004 elections. During the 2009 elections, Ganta Srinivasa Rao from the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) defeated both Mr. Veerabhadra Rao and Mr. Ramakrishna.

During their meeting, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said the rivalry between them was only political, but they had very friendly family relations.

“Now, we got an opportunity to work together for the betterment and future of the State. We are happy to support each other. People want to get rid of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and, for it, all good forces need to collaborate,” he said.

‘Mafia ruling the roost’

Sitting next to him, Mr. Ramakrishna reminded his relationship with the Dadi family. He alleged there were no values in the present ruling political party, and that mafia was ruling the roost.

“Many cases of sand, liquor and ganja smuggling are being reported. While irrigation projects have been ignored to the detriment of the farmers, lack of investments have rendered youth jobless. Besides, the State is debt-ridden,” Mr. Ramakrishna said, adding that defeating the YSRCP in the coming elections was a necessity.

