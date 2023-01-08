Political parties will forge alliances as per the need of the hour, says Chandrababu Naidu 

January 08, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that political parties will forge alliances at the time of elections, as per the need of the hour, and may differ later.

The TDP had parted ways with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2014 after sailing together in 2009, Mr. Naidu said while addressing the media along with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“Political parties will always work out various combinations depending on the situation,” Mr. Naidu said, hinting that an alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) or the BJP, or both could not be ruled out as they seemed to make the common cause of defeating the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections.

His comment came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Mr. Pawan Kalyan amidst speculation that the gap between the BJP and the JSP was widening, and it could eventually prompt the latter to tie up with the TDP.

“Political parties will look into several issues and will strive for a cause when the situation demands. This is required now more than ever before as the State is passing through a turbulent time,” Mr. Naidu said.

Pawan welcomes BRS entry

Meanwhile, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the entry of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh should be welcomed as it sought to expand its horizon from being a regional party by essentially giving up the Telangana sentiment that was its very genesis.

He also said it was natural for leaders of a party to cross into the other side treated like their enemy camp in the past, as the circumstances keep changing.