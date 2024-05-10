ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties urged to follow norms during 48-hour silence period before polling

Updated - May 10, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 06:47 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Public meetings, processions, campaigning, media conferences, publishing exit poll results in media, using digital media for canvassing and use of loudspeakers are prohibited, says Krishna District Election Officer

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Arrangements being made for the distribution of EVMs to poll officials, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Krishna Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) D.K. Balaji has appealed to political parties and their candidates to strictly follow the regulations during the 48-hour silence period before the polling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding public meetings or taking out processions, campaigning, holding media conferences, publishing exit poll results in print and electronic media, using digital media platforms for canvassing or influencing the voters, giving advertisements and use of loudspeakers are banned 48 hours before the election, he said.

Hiring vehicles for voters to reach polling stations, sale of liquor, offering bribes to influence voters and sending bulk or voice messages for campaigning through mobile phones are also prohibited.

Political leaders and their supporters who are not voters of a particular Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency should not stay in the segments after the campaign is over on May 11 (Saturday) evening, the Collector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Violators will be punished under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the DEO warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US