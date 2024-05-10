Political parties urged to follow norms during 48-hour silence period before polling

Krishna Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) D.K. Balaji has appealed to political parties and their candidates to strictly follow the regulations during the 48-hour silence period before the polling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding public meetings or taking out processions, campaigning, holding media conferences, publishing exit poll results in print and electronic media, using digital media platforms for canvassing or influencing the voters, giving advertisements and use of loudspeakers are banned 48 hours before the election, he said.

Hiring vehicles for voters to reach polling stations, sale of liquor, offering bribes to influence voters and sending bulk or voice messages for campaigning through mobile phones are also prohibited.

Political leaders and their supporters who are not voters of a particular Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency should not stay in the segments after the campaign is over on May 11 (Saturday) evening, the Collector said.

Violators will be punished under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the DEO warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.