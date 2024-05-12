GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political parties resort to last-ditch efforts to lure voters

They allegedly offer money to a few voters in Vijayawada; Darsi police arrest two on charge of transferring money online to postal ballot voters; officials seize 3,300 rice bags allegedly meant for distribution among voters in Ongole

Published - May 12, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rice bags seized by the Ongole Taluka police in Prakasam district.

Hours before the commencement of the general and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, a few political parties are allegedly trying to openly lure the voters with inducements such as money and liquor.

“Leaders of a political party have come to our house and offered me and my husband an amount of ₹1,500 and asked us to vote for their candidate. They have also met our neighbours,” says Suvartha (name changed) of Vijayawada.

“The following day, a few women workers of rival party gave us an amount of ₹1,000 each. They have also distributed money to a few other voters in our colony,” Ms. Suvartha told The Hindu.

In some cases, parties are seen transferring money through some online platforms.

“Offering money to the government employees involved in the polling process and accepting of the same is an offence under IPC Section 171 (E) and (H),” the police warn.

The Darsi police of Prakasam district have recently arrested two persons, P. Govindaiah and V. Peri Reddy, on the charge of transferring money online to the postal ballot voters.

“The accused alleged offered 5,000 each to about ten postal ballot voters through UPI. We have registered a case and departmental inquiry has been recommended against those who accepted the money,” says Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil.

The Ongole Taluka police, along with the Flying Squad Teams, conducted raids in the areas such as Puligadda Colony, Samatha Nagar, Indiramma Colony and a few rice godowns and shops on Saturday, and seized about 3,300 bags of rice allegedly meant for distribution among the voters.

Guntur Range I-G Sarvashresth Tripathi, Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Mr. Garud Sumit Sunil appreciated Assistant Collector Shourya for seizing the rice bags.

“Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is on,” Mr. Tripathi said.

