Political parties fight to reach out to family of murdered Badvel girl

There was heightened activity in Badvel town with leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) visiting the residence of Dastagiramma, the girl who was burnt alive by a person, few days back.

The State government assured a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the girl’s family on Wednesday, of which ₹5 lakh was already paid on the same day. TDP Kadapa district president and Polit Bureau member Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy along with the district Collector in-charge Aditi Singh visited Badvel and formally handed over a cheque to the girl’s family members.

Mr. Reddy also called Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who consoled the girl’s parents over telephone and assured all support to the bereaved family. Mr. Naidu told the Collector Ms. Singh to provide suitable employment to the deceased girl’s mother in tune with her educational qualification and also to make arrangements to admit her younger brother in a government residential school.

Jagan meets family

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the government of having completely failed in not only providing security for women, but also maintaining basic law and order in the State.

Accompanied by Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy met the family of the deceased and consoled the members. He called the State government’s hurried disbursal of compensation as a ‘knee jerk reaction’ to his visit.

“The incident happened on Saturday, but the government remained unmoved till Wednesday. The officials rushed to Badvel only after my announcement to call on the family,” he said. Mr. Jagan warned the government that State inaction and official apathy would lead to people’s revolt sooner than expected.