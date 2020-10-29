Political parties demand fresh elections to local bodies

VIJAYAWADA

29 October 2020

Probe sought into violence that marred the nomination process

The major political parties requested State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar at the all-party meeting held on Wednesday that the local body elections should be held afresh keeping in view of the alleged massive irregularities and violence that vitiated the filing of nominations, which led to their postponement.

Telugu Desam Party State unit president K. Atchannaidu insisted that the process of elections should be carried out afresh and online nomination system must be followed. He stressed on the need to order an inquiry into the violent incidents that prompted the SEC to defer the polls. Besides, he said the TDP had no confidence in the State police machinery and polling machinery should be deployed from outside.

Terming unanimous elections to the urban and rural local bodies as a fraud, BJP leader Paka Satyanarayana demanded their cancellation and issue of a fresh notification. He requested Mr. Ramesh Kumar to draw observers from other States to ensure free and fair elections, and to hold a meeting with officials of the Medical and Health Department to arrive at safety measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Congress State working president Shaik Masthanvali said all “rigged” elections should be cancelled and a fresh notification be issued, and that he was shocked to note that the officials whom the SEC had ordered to be removed, were still not relieved of their duties. He sought clarity on the creation of new districts and suggested that the number of polling stations be increased.

Jana Sena Party vice-president B. Mahender Reddy stated in a representation to the SEC that it should take further course of action on the elections strictly in accordance with the norms of the Election Commission of India. He wanted the violence that marred the filing of nominations in February/March to be investigated.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) leader Y. Venkateswara Rao said the elections that were already held should be cancelled and the fresh election schedule should be finalised after due consultation with the government and officials of the Medical and Health Department.