Political parties asked to spell out plans for Seema growth

Outfit also demands implementation of Sribagh pact

The Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala Samanvaya Vedika has written to all the political parties demanding that they clearly announce their plans on how to develop the Rayalaseema region.

The convener of the forum, Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, also demanded that the government must implement the Sribagh pact.

Mr. Reddy claimed that proper implementation of the pact would bring drinking water, irrigation water, industrial development, and jobs to the region. He also demanded that October 1 must be celebrated as the Andhra Pradesh State formation day.

Relay fast

The forum demanded that the promises made during the bifurcation of the State must also be fulfilled and that the Godavari water must be diverted to Rayalaseema.

The lawyers’ relay hunger strike demanding the High Court in Kurnool reached 15 days on Thursday.

Nandikotkur MLA T. Arthur attended the camp at the dharna chowk and extended support to the protesters.

Kurnool Bar Association president Umar Javed Ali, SC-ST Lawyers’ Forum president Y. Jaya Raju and A.P. Bar Council member P. Ravi took part in the protest.

