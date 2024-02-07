GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political leaders scrutinise TTD’s decision to deposit ₹10 crore in Tirupati Cooperative Bank

Leaders of various political parties claim that the decision is ‘politically motivated’ by the ruling dispensation, right ahead of the general elections

February 07, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board’s decision to deposit ₹10 crore in the Tirupati Cooperative Bank (TCB), has caused concern among the political circle.

This is the first instance of the TTD depositing its funds in this bank, though it has parked its funds earlier in similar institutions like the Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (APCOB) and Sapthagiri Grameena Bank.

“Political intervention has always had an undeniable role in any cooperative bank, notwithstanding its sound financial basics. The TTD should tread cautiously in depositing into such banks,” observed Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy.

It may be recalled that Mr. Reddy had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the TTD in 2018 over its decision to deposit ₹1000 crore in a private bank. Leaders of various political parties have also dubbed the decision as ‘politically motivated’ by the ruling dispensation, as it comes right before the general elections.

TTD authorities, however, maintain that the TCB’s offer of an 8.4% interest rate was the highest while the nationalised banks offered a mere 7.8%. Moreover, the deposit of ₹10 crore is in tune with the guidelines of the Ministry of Finance and as per the TTD Act.

Meanwhile, TCB chairman Ketham Jayachandra Reddy is elated over the deposit and thanked the TTD management for reposing faith in the cooperative bank. He quashed the controversy around the deposit and appealed to the political parties to not smear the age-old bank’s reputation.

