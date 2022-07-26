Political leaders of different hues attend SKU’s alumni event

The leaders of several political parties sharing the dais at the Alumni Association meeting at Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Political leaders of different hues shared the dais at the Sri Krishnadevaraya University’s Alumni Association annual function on Monday.

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy, Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna, former TDP Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, and former Uravakonda MLA Y. Visweswara Reddy attended the event.

Former Government Chief Whip Palle Raghunatha Reddy said that only good education will take a person to greater heights and added that he was indebted to the teachers who had taught him lessons of life.

“I may have earned in crores, but what gives me satisfaction is when I come to know that a student, who had studied in my institution, had settled well in life,” Mr. Raghunath Reddy said. Being in power was not the main aim, but serving people gives great satisfaction, he said.

Former SKU Vice-Chancellor Konakaluri Enoch asked students to toil hard while they studied on campus and serve society in the best possible way in their chosen profession. Current Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed the guests on to the dais and explained the great history of the university, which produced many stalwarts.

The Communist Party of India State secretary asked students to utilise their intellect in improving the quality of life of the common man. Mr. Neelakanthapuram Raghuveera Reddy, who was seen in Anantapur at a public function after a very long time, was the centre of attraction.