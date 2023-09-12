ADVERTISEMENT

Political leaders from across country condemn Naidu’s arrest

September 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the alleged skill development scam has evoked strong reactions from political leaders across the country.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has condemned the arrest. “They have arrested Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. I think this is a very wrong step. A leader is trying to strengthen his people before the election. They think that locking him up will weaken him. I would like to tell them that locking him up will further benefit him,” Mr. Abdullah posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was unfortunate to see the national president of Telugu Desam Party and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, known as the architect of modern Andhra Pradesh, being arrested on trumped-up charges. Such kind of crude vendetta was not conducive for a healthy democracy and should be opposed by all, he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee condemned the arrest and said that she did not like the way Mr. Naidu was arrested.

