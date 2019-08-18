Political interference leaves many varsities headless

Political interference in the administration of State universities has dealt a blow to academics, and most of these are headless today with in-charge vice-chancellors managing the show.

Admissions into different courses have also taken a beating with faculty positions falling vacant and new recruitments getting stalled for different reasons. Ten of the 15 State universities do not have regular vice-chancellors, which adversely affects administration in all of them, and new appointments might take three to four months.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University has been under in-charge vice-chancellor since July 25, 2018 with the then Rector M.C.S. Subha taking over as administrative head. The Governor appointed S.M. Rahamatullah from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (a Central university) on January 17, and his three-year tenure was cut short after the new dispensation came into power in the State. Alleged political pressure forced him to put in his papers on July 19.

In August, the government appointed Commissioner State Technical Education A. Babu as in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

Student politics raised its ugly head on May 26, three days after the results of Assembly elections were declared on May 23, and Ms. Subha was forced to tender her resignation as Rector and A.V. Ramana as Rector of SKU. All these incidents led to inordinate delay in finalising the appointment of faculty members that were selected after a lengthy process.

No takers

With a severe shortage of teaching faculty in many departments, campus admissions took a beating with 600 out of 621 seats free seats getting filled in S.K. University. Of the 300 Payment Seats, only 154 were filled, 10 of the 130 Self Finance Course seats, and 11 NRI seats are lying vacant.

The worst has been the number of students opting for postgraduate courses in the SKU affiliated colleges with only 1,757 seats of 4,043 available getting filled. With the number of fellowships and scholarships getting reduced since 2014, the admission into research also has not been encouraging, said Director of Admissions Thimma Naik.

Universities that currently have In-Charge Vice Chancellors:

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur — K. Ramji (Full time V-C of B.R.A.U, Srikakulam)

Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupati — In-Charge V-C V. Uma.

Krishna University, Machilipatnam. In-Charge V-C Y. Sundara Krishna

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur — A. Babu

S.V. University Tirupati — VVN Rajendra Prasad quit on February 4,

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor retired.

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor too retired.

Dravidian University Vice-Chancellor Yedla Sudhakar too quit recently.

Telugu University has V. Anil Kumar, an IAS officer as in-charge Vice-Chancellor.