Political heat rises in Vizianagaram on the eve of Pawan Kalyan’s visit

After a gap of three and a half years, Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan will be visiting Vizianagaram on November 13 (Sunday).

Mr. Kalyan held a public meeting here on April 5, 2019 as part of a political campaign across the State during the general elections.

JSP leaders and cadre are eagerly waiting for his visit to the Jagananna layout being constructed at Gunkalam village on the outskirts of the town. As many as 12,477 houses are planned in the mega township for which the foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 30, 2020. The layout planned in 397 acres was expected to have civic infrastructure like schools, hospitals, community halls and markets. However, the much-publicised mega township’s construction could not be completed due to various reasons. It is alleged that due to the inordinate delay in providing basic infrastructure in the township, many beneficiaries could not construct houses. Skyrocketing material cost and labour charges, lack of assured water facility, poor drainage and road network and other reasons were being cited for the delay in the construction of houses in the layout.

The government has provided additional financial assistance in the form of loans as the sanctioned amount was not sufficient to meet the expenditure of the beneficiaries who came forward to construct houses on their own.

The Jana Sena Party took up the matter as a major political issue and decided to organise a State-wide agitation called ‘Jagananna Mosam’ between November 12 (Saturday) and 14 (Monday).

JSP senior leaders Midatana Ravikumar, Marrapu Suresh, Adada Mohana Rao, Tyada Ramakrishna Rao, Lalisetti Raviteja and others visited the Gunkalam layout and staged a protest on Saturday, ahead of Mr. Kalyan’s visit to the venue. “The government indulged in a big scam by buying lands from YSRCP leaders and their followers at exorbitant prices in the guise of construction of the Jagananna mega layout. Mr. Pawan Kalyan will highlight the large-scale corruption that took place in the land acquisition for the townships across the State,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

YSRCP MLA visits township

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy visited the township in the evening and said that the JSP was unable to digest the good schemes launched for poor people. He alleged that the JSP had never made any allegations against the TDP government which had failed to construct houses for poor people in spite of promising to construct each house in three cents of land. He said that the beneficiaries were in a happy mood and that the truth would come out when JSP leaders would interact with them.

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika reportedly reviewed the security and law and order in and around Gunkalam in the backdrop of Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the village. His recent visits to Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts led to tension.