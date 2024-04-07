ADVERTISEMENT

Political families holding sway for decades responsible for backwardness of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts: Pulsus Group CEO

April 07, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Mass migration of middle aged people in search of greener pastures is causing untold miseries, says Gedela Srinubabu

K Srinivasa Rao

Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu addressing a roundtable in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

A few political families that have been pulling the strings in the corridors of power for the last five decades are responsible for the backwardness of the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, alleges A.P. Backward Classes Association leader Gedela Srinubabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after conducting a roundtable on the backwardness of and opportunities in the North Andhra region here on Sunday, Mr. Srinubabu, who is also CEO of Pulsus Group, said thousands of youngsters were being forced to migrate to other cities in search of greener pastures because of continued backwardness and closure of industries in Vizianagaram district.

“While the political families are getting richer with each passing year, the people’s income sources are dwindling. The mass migration of middle aged people is causing untold miseries for the elderly people,” Mr. Srinubabu observed.

He promised to create employment opportunities for the youth by expanding the activities of his group in backward region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US