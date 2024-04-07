Political families holding sway for decades responsible for backwardness of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts: Pulsus Group CEO

April 07, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

A few political families that have been pulling the strings in the corridors of power for the last five decades are responsible for the backwardness of the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, alleges A.P. Backward Classes Association leader Gedela Srinubabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after conducting a roundtable on the backwardness of and opportunities in the North Andhra region here on Sunday, Mr. Srinubabu, who is also CEO of Pulsus Group, said thousands of youngsters were being forced to migrate to other cities in search of greener pastures because of continued backwardness and closure of industries in Vizianagaram district.

“While the political families are getting richer with each passing year, the people’s income sources are dwindling. The mass migration of middle aged people is causing untold miseries for the elderly people,” Mr. Srinubabu observed.

He promised to create employment opportunities for the youth by expanding the activities of his group in backward region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.