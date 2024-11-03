Political differences crop up between TDP-JSP leaders in Nellimarla constituency in Vizianagaram district

Political differences between Nellimarla Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA Lokam Madhavi and Andhra Pradesh Markfed chairman and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) incharge of Nellimarla Karrotu Bangarraju reached the peak during the last few days.

Mr. Bangarraju and his followers are up in arms against Ms. Madhavi, who allegedly ignored TDP leaders and cadres and gave priority to YSRCP leaders in the constituency.

Recently, Ms. Madhavi strongly objected to the presence of Mr. Bangarraju in Nellimarla Council meeting where she asked the police personnel to remove him from the meeting venue for causing ‘’disturbance’’ in the meeting. This triggered an uproar among the followers of Mr. Bangarraju who in turn held the party general body meeting to show his strength and air views against Ms. Madhavi.

“I attended the council meeting on the request of Nellimarla Nagara Panchayat officials. Ms. Madhavi is not supposed to call cops to send me away from the meeting. The issue was brought to the notice of the TDP high command,” he added.

Former MLA Pativadanarayana Swamy, the party senior leaders Mahanti Chinnam Naidu, Kadagala Anandakumar and others strongly opposed Ms. Madhavi’s treatment of TDP leaders in the constituency. They also asked the local leaders not to allow her to participate in local meetings scheduled in villages and mandals of the constituency.

According to them, Ms. Madhavi polled only 7,633 votes when she contested on JSP ticket in 2019 general elections. However, she got 1,09,915 votes and 39,820 votes majority with the support of TDP leaders and cadre as JSP contested the 2024 elections with the support of TDP. Ms .Bangarraju sacrificed the seat as the party high command allocated Nellimarla segment to JSP as part of its alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s party.

Ms. Madhavi said she had objected to Mr. Bangarraju’s presence in the council meeting as he did not have any authorisation to take part in the official meeting. She said that the happenings in the constituency were brought to the notice of the party high command.

