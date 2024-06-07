Played key role in TDP’s win, says political consulting firm

The electoral breakthrough achieved by ShowTime Consulting (STC) for the TDP marked the dawn of a new era in political consulting.

A press release from the consulting firm on Friday stated that a two-tier war room headed by Shantanu Singh under the aegis of Robbin Sharrma played a crucial role in the TDP’s poll victory.

It said while political consultancies are hired to deliver unique campaigns in India, the behind-the-scenes skeletal structure of operations remained more or less the same over the years. But, in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), STC went a step further to optimise war room operations.

The STC Central Command Centre (CCC) was a departure from the traditional top-down approach to war rooms. The CCC consisted of a meticulously curated, two-tier team of 200 professionals and party officials.

Split into two teams, each with clear objectives, the CCC brought office-bearers from across 175 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) on to a common platform thereby creating an extensively interconnected network.

This network helped real-time issue identification and monitoring across the State while shaping customised micro-strategies for every AC with the help of 1,400 cadres on the ground.

The CCC was thus able to identify and latch on to discontent brewing against the Land Titling Act and other policies of the incumbent YSRCP and turn them into a major narrative for the TDP closer to the elections.

It (CCC) not only allowed the TDP to run multiple campaigns simultaneously but also ensured a seamless uniformity of its narrative across each one of them.

The bottom-up approach adopted by CCC driven by the public pulse rather than rigid rhetoric bridged the gap between TDP and the electorate, enabling the party to crush its opponent, the release said.