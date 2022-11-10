Political climate in Andhra Pradesh has turned toxic and vicious, says Purandeswari

‘The poor are at the receiving end as is evident from demolition of shops in Visakhapatnam; arrest of Aurobindo Pharma director in Delhi liquor scam may create ripples in Andhra Pradesh as well’

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Party leaders C.M. Ramesh and Y. Satya Kumar are seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

‘The poor are at the receiving end as is evident from demolition of shops in Visakhapatnam; arrest of Aurobindo Pharma director in Delhi liquor scam may create ripples in Andhra Pradesh as well’

The political climate in Andhra Pradesh has turned toxic and vicious, alleges BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari.

Addressing the media here on November 10 (Thursday), Ms. Purandeswari condemned the demolition of 16 shops near Andhra University in the city.

“The removal and demolition of shops without any prior notice is inhuman and against democratic norms. The action of the authorities has adversely impacted the livelihood of several people,” she said.

“The poor are at the receiving end under the YSRCP government, and they are being forced to give away their lands,” she alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen on developing Andhra Pradesh, which was evident from the Central government projects worth about ₹15,000 core he would be launching on Saturday, she said.

Land-grabbing

In contrast, investors were moving out of the State and there was no new investment coming in. “Development has taken a backseat and land-grabbing has become the order of the day,” Ms. Purandeswari alleged.

Concurring with her view, BJP Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh alleged that the YSRCP leaders were grabbing huge chunks of lands.

The arrest of Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Chandra Reddy in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor scam would create ripples in Andhra Pradesh as a couple of top YSRCP leaders were related to him, said Ms. Purandeswari.

“It is learnt that a lot of incriminating evidence has been found in Mr. Sarath Chandra Reddy’s phone,” said Mr. Ramesh.

“The YSRCP has deployed specialised gangs to grab lands. The Daspalla land scam is a classic example. People are being forced to part with their lands, and realtors are getting such lands exempted from the 22-A list with the connivance of the Revenue officials,” he alleged.

Mr. Ramesh cautioned people against investing their hard-earned money in properties, especially in Visakhapatnam, as many of the lands might later come under the scanner of various investigating agencies.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar pointed out that the State government was conducting re-survey of lands only to identify lands under dispute. “The idea is to help the YSRCP grab such lands,” he alleged.

Mr. Kumar also alleged that the family members of the Chief Minister were actively involved in all scams be it land-grabbing, liquor, sand or cement.

PM’s roadshow

Referring to the Prime Minister’s roadshow on Friday evening, BJP State vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy said about 30,000 people were expected to take part.

The roadshow would start from Maruthi Junction, near INS Dega, at around 7.30 p.m. and conclude at Naval Dockyard.

He said about 500 buses and 300 cars were being arranged to take people to the roadshow.