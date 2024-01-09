ADVERTISEMENT

Political agenda behind Anganwadi strike, says Sajjala

January 09, 2024 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did injustice to Anganwadis when he was in power, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy recalled.

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

File picture of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRCP General Secretary | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has stated that there is a political agenda behind the Anganwadi workers’ strike, and urged the workers and helpers not to be misguided by vested interests.

Talking to reporters near the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the political angle to the protests was clear and evident from audio clips going viral on WhatsApp groups.

“Some of the Opposition leaders are speaking in a provocative manner. They are saying that they are ready to go to jail for the cause of Anganwadis. The Opposition leaders were claiming that they would dethrone the State government. Don’t fall into their trap,” he said.

“The State government is making all efforts to address the issue. The concerns of Anganwadi workers have been discussed at many levels and we are doing everything we can on behalf of the government,” he said.

TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did injustice to Anganwadis when he was in power, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy recalled.

“The Anganwadi workers and helpers are requested not to trouble pregnant women and infants. The government will look for an alternative if they continue their strike. We request Anganwadi workers and municipal workers to call off the strike. If the strike continues, the government will give notices, and take necessary action,” he added.

