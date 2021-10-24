Polio vaccination should not be neglected, says DMHO

‘Many new cases are being found in remote areas of the country’

Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer K.C. Nayak on Sunday said that polio vaccination should not be neglected since many new cases were being found in remote areas of the country. He formally inaugurated an awareness rally organised in association with the Rotary Club on the occasion of World Polio Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the Rotary Club’s contribution for eradication of the disease across the globe. Srikakulam Rotary Club president P.S.V.S.N. Varma, Rotary Regional Secretaries C.V. Rajulu and M.R.K. Das promised to extend support to the district administration in taking up the polio vaccine drive in all the 38 mandals of the district. They gave away prizes to winners of essay competition organised over polio and other diseases.