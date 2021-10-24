Andhra Pradesh

Polio vaccination should not be neglected, says DMHO

District Medical and Health Officer K.C. Nayak inaugurating polio awareness rally in Srikakulam on Sunday.  

Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer K.C. Nayak on Sunday said that polio vaccination should not be neglected since many new cases were being found in remote areas of the country. He formally inaugurated an awareness rally organised in association with the Rotary Club on the occasion of World Polio Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the Rotary Club’s contribution for eradication of the disease across the globe. Srikakulam Rotary Club president P.S.V.S.N. Varma, Rotary Regional Secretaries C.V. Rajulu and M.R.K. Das promised to extend support to the district administration in taking up the polio vaccine drive in all the 38 mandals of the district. They gave away prizes to winners of essay competition organised over polio and other diseases.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 6:40:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/polio-vaccination-should-not-be-neglected-says-dmho/article37150466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY